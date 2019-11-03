More than 2,000 copies of Hew's comics seized - Muhyiddin

The Home Ministry has so far seized more than 2,000 copies of the banned "Belt & Road Initiative For Win-Winism" comic book, said its minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

"More than 2,000 copies have been seized, but the exact amount has not been determined," he told a press conference after attending the ministry's Family Day in Serdang today.

The Home Ministry gazetted a prohibition order on the comic book, saying that the publication was found to have content that may “endanger public order and security” and also “distort the mind of the public”.

The prohibition order applies to all three languages that the comic book is published in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese.

The comic was authored by former DAP activist Hew Kuan Yau.

- Bernama