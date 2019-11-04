Felda settlers reminisce good times with BN at protest

PARLIAMENT | Father of four Kamarul Azman Kamaruldin was among the more than 150 Felda settlers and smallholders from several states who held a protest outside the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

He complained that it is difficult to make ends meet due to the instability of palm oil prices unlike in the past.

“Those who live in the kampung are feeling the hardship since the new government took over. I hope after this, the price of palm oil will be stable. Back then, we hit RM500, RM600, RM700 per tonne ...