MOT: Time extension sought from S'pore to work on RTS contracts

Fion Yap
Published:

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has confirmed that Malaysia had sought another extension for suspension of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project with Singapore.

At the Parliament lobby today, Loke said the earlier extensions were sought in order for Malaysia to produce a proposal to amend the bilateral agreement on the project...

