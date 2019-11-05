Malaysiakini NEWS

Minister dogged by compassionate payment demand

Bernama
Published:  |  Modified:

Claims that some fishermen in Tanjung Piai will receive a compassionate payment of RM1,000 as promised previously by the Pakatan Harapan government will be looked into, said Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub.

Salahuddin (photo) said this was because it involves financial resources or allocations from the federal or state government.

“I will obtain more information on this matter from the menteri besar….we'll discuss and settle it soon,” the Pulai MP told reporters after a walkabout at the Serkat market near Pontian, today.

Salahuddin said if the claim were true, the financial aid would be distributed based on the list of eligible recipients determined by the fishermen association involved.

Serkat is fast becoming a centre of attraction ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election on Nov 16.

- Bernama

