RON97 up one sen, RON95, diesel unchanged

The retail price of RON97 petrol will rise by one sen to RM2.57 per litre, while RON95 and diesel will be maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, from Nov 9 to 15.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said while calculations based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) should also increase RON95 petrol and diesel prices to RM2.27 and RM2.28 per litre respectively for the same period, the government had decided to maintain existing prices to stabilise the retail price of petroleum and to provide for the economic wellbeing of Malaysians.

Government subsidies which are enabling the maintenance of existing prices for RON95 petrol and diesel, total RM79.39 million for the Nov 9 to 15 period. - Bernama