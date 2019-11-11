Malaysiakini NEWS

Najib being called to enter defence will not affect BN's support in Tg Piai

Geraldine Tong
Published:  |  Modified:

TG PIAI POLLS | BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not think former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak being called to enter defence in his SRC International Sdn Bhd case would affect their campaign in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

"That person's case has nothing to do with any by-election and we can rationalise that the spirit and level of support from the voters will not be influenced by any court issues because they generally know that the trial is being done according to the legal process," Zahid said to reporters in parliament today...

