Malaysiakini NEWS

India resumes buying M’sian palm oil as KL offers discount – traders

Reuters
Published:

Indian refiners have resumed buying Malaysian palm oil after a gap of nearly a month and contracted around 70,000 tonnes of shipments in December as Kuala Lumpur has been offering a US$5 (RM20.7) per tonne discount over supplies from rival Indonesia, five traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The resumption in purchases by India, the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil this year, could support Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near their highest level in two years.

Indian refiners stopped purchases from Malaysia last month fearing New Delhi could raise import taxes or enforce other measures to curb imports after Kuala Lumpur criticised New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir.

Malaysian palm oil is available at a US$5 discount amid congestion at Indonesian ports, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"This is giving a few buyers a reason to start buying Malaysian oil in small quantities to run their refineries."

- Reuters

Related Reports

Share this story

Advertisement

VOIZ Asia

close ✕
OR
Register
Reset password

Welcome back,

Your subscription expires on
  

Your subscription will expire soon, kindly renew before
  

Your subscription is expired
  Click here to renew

You are not subscribed to any subscription package
  Click here to subscribe now

Any questions?
  Email: [email protected]
  Call: +603-777-00000

Renew