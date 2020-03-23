MB announces phase two of 'Terengganu cakna Covid-19'

CORONAVIRUS | The Terengganu state government today announces its second phase of 'Terengganu Cakna Covid-19’ stimulus package to ease the burden of the people due to the spread of the pandemic.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (above) said under phase two, the state government agreed to defer rentals and loan repayments involving its agencies for April and May.

Those who will benefit are residents of the People's Housing Programme (PPR), low-cost housing project (RKR) and affordable housing scheme (RMM).

Also included are Yayasan Terengganu borrowers and residents of Desa Keluarga Yayasan Pembangunan Keluarga, he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

The menteri besar said the state government had also agreed to defer monthly rental for business premises under Yayasan Pembangunan Usahawan.

Yesterday, Terengganu unveiled the first phase of the stimulus package which involves an allocation of RM640,000.

- Bernama

