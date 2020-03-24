Zahid’s trial to continue April 13

The trial of former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering involving funds from Yayasan Akalbudi will commence on April 13.

Deputy public prosecutor Rozela Raja Toran, who leads the prosecution team in the trial, told Bernama via a WhatsApp message.

"The trial will resume on April 13, but subject to any further extension of the movement control order (MCO) by the government," she said.

So far, the prosecution had called 43 witnesses to testify.

The proceeding, which was supposed to commence yesterday, was postponed due to the closure of courts in line with the MCO imposed by the government from March 18 to March 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah has been set at 9am on April 13.

Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

- Bernama

