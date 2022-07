National solo climber and person with disabilities T Ravichandran has become the first Malaysian to raise the Jalur Gemilang at the summit of the world's second highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan.

The 57-year-old, together with five other world-class solo climbers and accompanied by five sherpas (mountain guides), conquered the 8,611-metre K2 at 10.50am local time on Friday (July 22).

Ravichandran, whose love for the country was...