Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) have sounded the alarm over alleged water shortages at Kajang Prison, where inmates are forced to wait hours to fill a single pail, struggle to access drinking water and, in some cases, cannot use the toilet for days.

The alleged conditions raise serious concerns over basic hygiene, sanitation, and the health of more than 5,000 inmates held at the prison, among them its most high-profile prisoner, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

In response to a Malaysiakini query, the Prisons Department said it was reviewing the allegations to establish the actual situation and ensure the matter received due attention.

In a statement this morning, LFL outreach and communications coordinator Thiruna Jayshan Jaya Kumar said the group received complaints on Oct 12 from lawyers representing detainees held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) about the prison’s water supply woes.

Demanding an explanation from the government and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Thiruna said the situation was unacceptable, warning it jeopardised the hygiene, sanitation, and overall health of the prison population.

“These are not minor inconveniences. They concern the most basic conditions necessary for human dignity and well-being.

“The consequences are also apparent when legal representatives attempt to take instructions from their clients in preparation for court proceedings.

“The severe lack of access to water and bathing facilities has resulted in an unbearable body odour, reflecting the extent to which basic hygiene has been compromised,” she added.

One litre of drinking water per room daily

Thiruna outlined the alleged problems at the prison.

A painfully slow water supply: Water reportedly trickles out so slowly that it takes several hours to fill a single pail before the supply stops altogether.

Inadequate drinking water: Each room has reportedly been allocated just one litre of drinking water a day, an amount LFL described as grossly inadequate and potentially detrimental to inmates’ health.

Inmates unable to use toilets: Some inmates have allegedly been unable to use the toilet for up to two days because of the lack of water.

Bathing becomes a struggle: Only one person in a particular cell may be able to bathe each day, leaving the remaining occupants unable to maintain basic personal hygiene and sanitation.

On the morning of Oct 12, some inmates were reportedly only able to bathe at approximately 3am, after prison officers brought in a limited number of pails of water.

Dirty food trays and unclean food: The food trays are allegedly unacceptably dirty and unhygienic, while the food served to inmates is also reportedly unclean.

Years-long issue

Thiruna said the water supply problems at Kajang Prison were not new, but had persisted for years without a resolution.

“Reports of ageing facilities and concerns over water cleanliness have persisted for years. The quality of water consumed by inmates has also been a continuing cause for concern.

“The question must therefore be asked: why have the Home Ministry and the government consistently failed to resolve this basic issue?

“We must remember that the individuals detained are human beings. Regardless of the prison sentence they must undergo, they remain entitled to humane treatment and basic necessities. Detention must not mean deprivation of dignity and fundamental rights,” she added.

Thiruna noted that the applicable legal framework, including the Prison Regulations 2000 and the constitutional protections afforded under Article 5 of the Federal Constitution, underscored the importance of lawful detention and the protection of life and personal liberty.

“This is a call for the minimum standards of humanity, dignity, and decency that must be afforded to every person in custody. The government and prison authorities must not wait for these conditions to deteriorate further before taking action,” she added.

Looking into it

Responding to a query from Malaysiakini, the Prisons Department said it is looking into the allegations and ensuring due attention.

Meanwhile, the department said it will prioritise immediate improvements to address any shortcomings identified, particularly those involving basic facilities, hygiene, and inmate welfare.

“The department has always placed importance on the welfare, health, hygiene, and safety of inmates, including the provision of necessities in accordance with the regulations and procedures in force.

“In this regard, the public is urged not to speculate or disseminate unverified information about the matter to avoid confusion and public concern. The public is also advised to refer to the Prisons Department’s official channels for authentic and accurate information,” read its official statement.