Permatang assemblyperson Nurul Syazwani Noh has confirmed receiving a show-cause letter from Bersatu over her attendance at the Umno general assembly last September.

However, when contacted, Syazwani maintained that she is still a party member and has never declared support for any other political party.

According to Syazwani, who is also the Tanjung Karang Bersatu chief, she respects the party's disciplinary process and has responded through the proper channels.

"What I want to emphasise is that as of today, I am still a Bersatu member. I have never declared leaving the party, nor have I taken any action to express support for any other political party," she told Malaysiakini.

She said differing political views are common, especially when it involves the people's interest and her responsibilities as an elected representative - but this did not mean she supports another party.

Cooperation with different political parties necessary

Syazwani said that as an assemblyperson, she needed to distinguish between party politics and her duties as an elected representative, which include maintaining working relationships with both state and federal governments.

She noted that cooperation with different political parties is crucial to ensuring issues the public face, such as housing, roads, floods, water supply, and welfare, can be resolved.

"I cannot tell the people that I cannot help with their problems simply because the authority in charge is from a different party," she said.

"To me, being in the opposition does not mean we have to be enemies with everyone.

"We can hold different political positions, and we can advise and criticise when necessary, but when it comes to the people's interest, we must be able to sit at the same table and work together," she said.

Syazwani stated she is prepared for any disciplinary action, provided the hearing is conducted fairly based on the party's constitution, and she is given the right to defend herself.

On Sept 11, Syazwani caught the public's attention when she attended the Umno general assembly dressed in attire resembling the official uniform of Wanita Umno.

Her presence coincided with Umno actively promoting its Rumah Bangsa concept, which aims, among other things, to unite the Malays and open doors for former members to rejoin the party.



