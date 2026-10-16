Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim has defended Universiti Malaya student Ummi Umairah Bakhit’s criticism of corruption and abuse of power, saying students must be free to challenge those in authority.

In a statement today, Adam said Ummi’s remarks at a recent forum, which have gone viral on social media, constituted “fair comment” and should not be seen as a threat.

“Criticism of a culture of corruption, abuse of power, and the attitude of defending wrongdoing should not be seen as something threatening.

“On the contrary, such input should serve as an important reminder to those entrusted with leadership,” he said.

Ummi had criticised what she perceived as rising corruption and described donations to a fundraiser to help former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak pay his RM50 million fine as “the stupidest thing I’ve seen in my entire life”.

She raised the issue during a Higher Education Ministry-backed dialogue on Monday featuring former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Ummi asked the trio how future leaders should stand against corruption and feudalism.

READ MORE: How a student put KJ and Johor MB on the spot over Najib fundraiser, TH scandal

Adam, a former student activist, said universities must remain spaces for debate, the exchange of ideas, and differing opinions, in line with the position reaffirmed by the higher education minister and the government.

Students should not be moulded into unquestioning followers, he said, but encouraged to think independently and challenge prevailing views.

“Within the scope of the Higher Education Ministry’s responsibilities and jurisdiction, we will continue to safeguard students’ freedom to speak and express their opinions, in line with intellectual maturity, academic tradition, and the democratic values we seek to nurture,” he said.

He cautioned against turning the issue into a partisan political controversy, stressing that freedom of expression should not depend on who holds power or who is being criticised.

Criticism of the current government should not be treated as an offence or grounds for action against students, he added.

“Democracy demands more than just the freedom to speak. It also demands a willingness to listen, even when what is heard is unpleasant,” he said.

He warned that a greater concern would be universities losing the courage to question those in power, while leaders become less receptive to criticism.