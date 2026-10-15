A clip of a Universiti Malaya student's fiery remarks about the Tabung Haji scandal and the fundraiser to help Najib Abdul Razak pay a RM50 million fine has caught public attention.

Ummi Umairah Bakhit lamented that corruption was on the rise and wanted to know how future leaders should make a stand.

"There is the Tabung Haji scandal, which involves some political figures, and the stupidest thing I've seen in my entire life is people donating to Najib - someone who clearly has a worthwhile corruption case, 1MDB, and is clearly linked to corruption.

"How would you advise future leaders to speak against corruption and feudalism, think critically and speak with facts and statistical data?" she asked.

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The question was posed during a Higher Education Ministry-backed dialogue featuring Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and his Johor counterpart Onn Hafiz Ghazi, on Monday

Khairy lauded the question and answered bluntly: "What's wrong is wrong".

"We shouldn't be afraid of talking about corruption even if it involves our leaders. What's wrong is wrong, what you can't defend, don't defend... mismanagement is mismanagement.

"If there is a case, we have to answer for it, and never compromise when it comes to integrity. I say this as someone who has served in that government," the former minister stated.

During the 1MDB saga, Khairy (above) was among those who expressed concern about the investment firm’s ability to pay off its debts.

However, he was also among those who denied any element of corruption when allegations surfaced that US$681 million (often converted to RM2.6 billion) of 1MDB funds had made its way into Najib’s personal accounts.

Similar to many other cabinet members, Khairy also peddled the narrative that it was a political donation from Saudi royalty.

READ MORE: Khairy: Defend Najib even if you're called 'macai'

He changed his tune after BN lost the 2018 general election and has been critical of Najib and the 1MDB scandal since.

‘Glad youths are concerned about graft’

In a brief response to Umairah, Amirudin said he was glad that youths are still concerned about corruption - adding that it has been a longstanding problem.

As for Onn, the Johor menteri besar started by saying that corruption is a cancer that impedes progress.

However, he said that policies and the fight against corruption must be fair and consistent - and that enforcement agencies should not be weaponised for political benefit.

"You must apply the law regardless of political party, and in my opinion, what has been happening these past few months is political persecution, selective prosecution," Onn (below) added.

He then warned that Muslims leaders who betray their responsibilities - be it through graft or abuse of power - will be answerable to God in the future even if they get away with it now.

Fear of losing

During the session, Khairy also answered questions from UM student union leader Aiman Izzat Shamsuddin on whether leaders should prioritise making quick decisions or making the right decision.

Khairy said that many politicians are afraid of making tough decisions because they are afraid of losing elections.

"It's because we think about the next election, and not the next generation. That's the curse that politicians have and we need politicians who think about the next generation, not the next election only," he said.

However, Khairy admitted that talk is cheap, and that it becomes harder once one is in power.

He said that every prime minister has wanted to do the right thing, but only Dr Mahathir Mohamad could pull it off during his first run as premier due to the latter's ability to win elections.

"Now you can't even win a majority. No party can win an outright majority. So, they're afraid.

"So, what I'm saying is, choose leaders who are not afraid to lose.

"I have lost, and I am not afraid of losing. So, choose leaders who are not afraid to lose," he added.