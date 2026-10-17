Malaysian police are seeking confirmation of possible links between Philippine politicians and the syndicate behind the 521kg methamphetamine seizure in Laos, as investigations increasingly focus on arrangements allegedly made through Malaysia before the private jet departed Subang.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan yesterday said police established that two Filipino nationals ordered the drugs and that they are working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to trace the pair and the wider syndicate.

According to Bernama, Hussein (above) said Malaysian investigators are also awaiting confirmation of Philippine media reports implicating political figures in the operation.

This latest development follows Philippine authorities identifying 11 persons of interest linked to the attempted shipment, including a former Bangsamoro parliament member and a police aviation officer.

According to Philstar, Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla identified former Bangsamoro Transition Authority member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang, also known as “Sultan”, as the alleged financier of the operation.

Malaysian investigators have yet to independently confirm these allegations.

‘Malaysian broker traced’

Bukit Aman had earlier said it had identified the syndicate and several individuals believed to be connected to the case.

On Oct 13, Hussein said investigators recorded statements from several witnesses, including a Malaysian who allegedly acted as a broker in arranging the private jet charter.

According to police, the broker said a 54-year-old Filipino man, described as a former pilot with a previous drug-related criminal record in the Philippines, chartered the aircraft.

Investigators also identified a 51-year-old Filipino woman believed to have coordinated the syndicate.

The case is being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Special Investigation Unit under Sections 34 and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including provisions relating to acts or preparations carried out in Malaysia to facilitate drug trafficking abroad.

Police are working with Wisma Putra and PDEA to obtain further information.

Drug stash uncovered

The Learjet departed Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang for Luang Prabang on Oct 1 before Lao authorities discovered 521kg of methamphetamine packed into 23 bags.

Malaysian police have maintained that the aircraft left Subang without the drugs and that the shipment was loaded in Laos before it was supposed to continue to Manila.

Hussein previously said a Filipino national booked the aircraft on Sept 23 for US$49,500 (RM202,118.40).

The flight from Laos to Manila had been declared as carrying vape products.

Police said the private aviation company involved was owned by four individuals - two Malaysians and two Singaporeans.

A Malaysian owner linked to the aircraft was arrested during a raid at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on Oct 7.

However, police have not established publicly that the aircraft owners knowingly participated in the alleged trafficking operation.

Hussein previously said investigators were examining whether any of the owners were involved or whether the syndicate used the company without their knowledge.

‘Alleged Manila reception plan’

The latest Philippine investigation has provided new details about what allegedly awaited the aircraft after it left Laos.

Philippine authorities said Rioklyn Pizarras Toledo, reportedly a pilot, helped arrange the charter and allegedly contacted Police Executive Master Sergeant Aileen Jayne Manalo Mendoza of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.

Mendoza allegedly helped facilitate the aircraft’s intended arrival and parking at a private aviation hangar at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

She has since reportedly been relieved from her post and placed in restrictive custody.

Another person of interest, Abdulkarim Macalatas, was allegedly supposed to receive the shipment upon arrival.

Philippine authorities stressed that the 11 people identified remain persons of interest and have not necessarily been charged.

The Philippine revelations may complete the other end of a route Malaysian police had already traced from Subang to Laos and onward to Manila.

However, several details remain unresolved, including whether the aircraft operators knowingly participated in the alleged trafficking scheme and the extent of any political involvement in the Philippines.



