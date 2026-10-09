Police are investigating whether four owners of a private aviation company linked to the seizure of 521kg of methamphetamine in Laos, including two Malaysians, were involved in an international syndicate or had themselves been used by traffickers.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said preliminary investigations indicated the company’s services had been chartered for the flight from Laos to the Philippines.

“We are still investigating whether any of the company’s owners were involved with the syndicate, or whether they too were being used by the syndicate,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters.

Hussein (above, centre) identified two linked entities registered in Cambodia as Birdie Jet Co Ltd and Birdie Jet 2 Co Ltd.

The operation has an office in Malaysia and two jets based at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

The probe centres on a Learjet 55B, registration number N73GP, which left Subang at about 11.30am on Oct 1 carrying a Singaporean pilot, a Malaysian co-pilot and a Filipino passenger.

It arrived at Luang Prabang International Airport about two hours later without cargo.

Lao authorities, however, seized 21 suitcases containing 500 packs of crystal methamphetamine weighing 521kg, while the other two contained personal belongings.

US$49,500 charter

Hussein today said the private aviation service began operating in July and had since carried out nine assignments involving VIPs, cargo and medical teams across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and the Middle East.

An individual believed to be from the Philippines booked the Laos flight - the eighth assignment - on Sept 23.

The US$49,500 (RM202,380.75) charter was purportedly for transporting vape products from Laos to the Philippines, according to a manifest obtained in Subang and by Lao authorities.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the company’s services were used to smuggle drugs from Laos to the Philippines,” he said.

Police are also investigating whether Malaysia was intended to play any role in the trafficking operation.

“So far, what I can confirm is that the drugs were not transported from Malaysia to Laos,” Hussein said.

Pointing to Laos’ proximity to the Golden Triangle, he said the suspected movement of narcotics was more consistent with drugs being moved out of the region.

“The movement is from there to here, not the other way around. It would not make sense for the drugs to be brought from here to there,” he said.

‘Suspected mastermind in Philippines’

Asked whether police believed the mastermind was from the Philippines, Hussein said: “At this moment, we believe the person is from the Philippines.”

Information on the person believed to have made the booking has been handed to Philippine authorities for identification.

Bukit Aman is also awaiting permission from Lao authorities to send officers there, with Hussein saying they had to "respect their investigation procedures."

Lao authorities detained 13 people following the seizure, including the three people aboard the jet, three ground-services workers and seven airport staff who operated X-ray machines.

In Malaysia, police arrested a Malaysian and three others on Oct 7 at Subang airport for further investigations.

Hussein confirmed today that the four people connected to that flight have been released as investigations widened.

He added the doctor, nurse, pilot and co-pilot were supposed to depart for the company’s ninth assignment and were involved in transporting a patient via Manila to Japan.

Police have exchanged intelligence with Lao and Philippine authorities to identify other syndicate members, particularly those with possible links to Malaysia.