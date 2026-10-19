PARLIAMENT | Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) has urged Putrajaya to consider shutting down pig farms nationwide, amid the government’s move to assess the entire industry chain.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, the Wawasan Negara vice-president cautioned that any approach to the matter should avoid touching on racial or religious sensitivities and instead focus on issues of practicality.

He said points worth considering include pollution, the welfare of a majority of the public, and the sustainability of Malaysia’s pig farming industry.

“Personally, I feel it would not be excessive for me to propose that the federal government consider whether it is appropriate for Malaysia to continue having large pig farms when pork supplies can be obtained through imports, as done in Singapore.

“In fact, imported pork may be cheaper than that farmed in Malaysia,” he added while debating Budget 2027.

During the parliamentary session in January this year, Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) similarly proposed the government cease pig farming operations in Malaysia and only import pork for the needs of the local non-Muslim community.

Asserting that pig farming in Malaysia is likely to face opposition from local residents, regardless of where such establishments are located, the opposition lawmaker also labelled Singapore’s lack of pig farming activities as a “safer” approach.

Ongoing govt study

In March, Agriculture and Food Security Ministry Mohamad Sabu said the government has launched a comprehensive study of the pig farming sector to assess the industry across legal, technical, economic, and social dimensions.

In a written parliamentary reply, the minister said the review would form the foundation for refining policies and implementation mechanisms, ensuring that the sector develops in a planned and responsible manner.

The minister also noted that 121 out of 355 registered pig farms nationwide (34 percent) have transitioned to a modern pig farming system, which he said incorporates a closed-house and zero-discharge model.

Later in July, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin stressed that the government should not deny legally compliant pig farms the right to continue operating simply because of pollution caused by a minority of operators.

Instead, he asserted that enforcement should target farms that breach environmental laws instead of applying a blanket penalty to the whole industry.

Chan’s remarks came in response to Wan Saiful’s previous suggestion that all pig farming activities in his constituency be shut down due to pollution in Sungai Kereh.

At the time, Wan Saiful claimed the river faced “chronic pollution”, as untreated discharge and industrial effluent from nearby pig farms in Kampung Selamat were released into the waterway, affecting livelihoods in the area.

He had also suggested that the government liberalise pork imports to ensure adequate supply and a smooth transition from the industry.

'We face the effects every day'

In his debate today, Wan Saiful further disputed Chan’s (below) assertion that monitoring efforts at Sungai Kereh’s Parit Cina found that the situation is under control with no significant discharge of animal waste.

“Even though the deputy minister said it is under control, at my house, which is not far from the (pig) farm, just opening the door lets in that foul smell. There are also people living nearby who see the river water turning black instead of its normal colour.

“People who are unaffected might not feel anything, but we who live in the area bear the impact every day - that is why we know that this problem is actually not resolved,” Wan Saiful said.

He also said an action committee set up by Tasek Gelugor residents conducted pollution tests on Parit Cina last month and another earlier this month, with the results allegedly indicating water pollution.

In appealing for the farm to be closed immediately, Wan Saiful pointed to the Selangor state government’s decision to phase out pig farming in the Tanjung Sepat area, while discussing land rehabilitation and creating alternative income sources for farmers.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The battle over Selangor's pig farms

Wan Saiful said the approach can be a model for what can be done in Tasek Gelugor.

“We must ensure that farmers are not left without assistance. Do not victimise them.

“Instead, the government needs to provide a fair transition plan, a clear implementation timeline, land valuation, appropriate financial assistance, and training so they can transition to other livestock or agriculture,” he added.