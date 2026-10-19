Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh has been ordered to pay Teresa Kok RM300,000 in damages and legal costs, after the court ruled in her favour in a defamation suit over a social media dispute concerning the government’s halal certification requirement for businesses.

The Malacca High Court also ordered the Merlimau state assemblyperson to remove the impugned statements from social media, and barred him from making further defamatory statements against the Seputeh MP.

In a statement today, Kok’s lawyer Sankara Nair said that she was awarded RM250,000 in general and aggravated damages and RM50,000 in costs.

“The decision marks an important vindication of Kok’s reputation and underscores the importance of accountability for defamatory statements, particularly those disseminated publicly and through social media,” Sankara said.

In a separate statement welcoming the court ruling, Kok said on Facebook that while she accepts that politicians should be open to criticism and debate, she believes there is a limit when that criticism becomes defamation.

“This action was never about financial gain or silencing political opponents. It was about dignity, principle, and upholding the rule of law.

“Political differences must be contested through facts and reasoned debate, not personal vilification. No one, regardless of political prominence, is above the law.

“I hope this judgment serves as a reminder that democratic freedom must be exercised responsibly. I remain steadfast in my commitment to serving the people and defending democratic values,” she added.

'Old Nyonya'

On Sept 10, 2024, Kok was questioned by the police after saying the government’s proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork and alcohol would burden businesses and could make Malaysia an object of ridicule.

Akmal then slammed Kok as an “old Nyonya” who should not have interfered in Islamic affairs and said he would ask the government to prepare a non-halal logo to stick to her forehead.

On Sept 11, Kok issued a letter of demand to Akmal (below) regarding his remarks and sought RM25 million in damages. In the notice, Kok also demanded Akmal pay for all legal costs and expenses arising from the suit.

According to the notice, Akmal’s words made Kok seem like a racist person who does not respect Islam and does not have any knowledge about halal certification.

He also allegedly painted her as an insensitive and ignorant person who is against government policies regarding Islamic practices and religion, as well as an individual who harms the peace and harmony of the nation, and an “enemy of the state” who is disloyal to the country.

Among others, Kok demanded that Akmal immediately and unequivocally retract his remarks, publish an unconditional and irrevocable apology in a manner and medium to be decided by Kok and her lawyers, and make a written undertaking not to repeat any further allegations or comments like the impugned slanderous/libellous words.

In reply to Kok’s legal notice, Akmal said he would face her in court.

“Ok, Nyonya. We meet in court. No fear, no surrender,” he wrote on Facebook.