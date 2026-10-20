Perikatan Nasional has accused the government of abusing power and acting in bad faith (mala fide) over the Registrar of Societies' announcement today that the coalition had been deregistered.

Coalition secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan also questioned why the decision could not wait for Thursday's court hearing on PN's application to stay the deregistration order.

"A government that is confident in the lawfulness of its actions should be prepared to defend that decision before a judge, rather than altering the position of the parties when a stay application is about to be heard," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Takiyuddin, who confirmed he received the de-registration order via email this morning, warned action against all parties who allegedly insulted and sidelined an ongoing court process.

He earlier pointed out that the Kuala Lumpur High Court was scheduled to hear PN's application on Oct 22 to stay the ROS' actions in issuing a notice of non-compliance and suspending the coalition's activities.

He said the court had granted PN leave for judicial review on Oct 13, with the hearing fixed after the Attorney-General's Chambers insisted that both parties be heard.

However, he claimed that PN's written request on Oct 14 for no further action pending the hearing went unanswered.

Takiyuddin also noted that the AGC had informed the court yesterday that the deregistration process was "still ongoing", without indicating that the coalition's registration would be cancelled the following day.

"The registrar himself had stated that the matter would be addressed in court, while the AGC had insisted on a hearing involving both parties.

"However, before the hearing could take place, PN's registration was cancelled, fundamentally altering the circumstances at the heart of the dispute," he said.

He argued that the government should have allowed the court to decide on PN's application instead of proceeding with the cancellation.

"A government that respects the rule of law should have allowed the court to decide on the application, and explained why it could not wait even another two days."

Political motives questioned

Takiyuddin further alleged that the timing and sequence of the ROS' actions raised serious questions about possible political motives and mala fide, or bad faith.

Earlier, he quipped that other opposition MPs who accompanied him today remain “Malaysia’s MPs” from PAS, Wawasan Negara and others.

“I am uncertain if this is the first of such action against a registered organisation, including political parties,” said the PAS secretary-general.

The Kota Bharu MP, however, recalled that, in the run-up to the 2018 general election, PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah had objected to ROS’ alleged refusal to process the four parties’ bid to register Pakatan Harapan as a formal pact.

“They strongly objected to ROS’ alleged delays in processing Harapan’s registration, resulting in the four parties being unable to use Harapan’s logo in the (2018) general election.

“Instead, they (the four) used a component party’s logo, which is PKR, to represent all four parties at the time,” he said.

Since then, shifting political alliances have placed Bersatu at the heart of current objections against PN, and Takiyuddin further revealed ROS’ reasons for the de-registration, as stated in the department’s letter.

“First of all, a PN component party has gone against Section 7(1) of the PN’s constitution to deny Bersatu’s rights to attend an emergency PN meeting dated July 16, two days before nominations for the Negeri Sembilan state polls.

“Secondly, PN has failed to take into account Bersatu’s position in PN. And thirdly, PN has sidelined Bersatu’s involvement in the July 16 meeting,” he said.

“In other words, it's (about) Bersatu, Bersatu, Bersatu in the minds of the ROS, with due respect. These are the reasons for PN’s de-registration,” claimed Takiyuddin.