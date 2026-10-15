Bersatu’s plan to ink a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with the Selangor government appears to have unsettled its Perikatan Nasional ally, PAS.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the proposed deal would run counter to PN’s position on cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.

While the agreement has yet to materialise, he said PN would have to decide how to respond if Bersatu went ahead with it.

"We are looking into this issue, but for now, it remains a rumour. Nevertheless, PN will make a decision if it becomes clear that Bersatu is entering into a CSA.

"This action goes against PN’s decision, but Bersatu has the right to make its own decisions," Tuan Ibrahim (above) told Malaysiakini.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Bersatu and the Harapan-led Selangor government were moving closer to an agreement that would strengthen Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari’s support in the state assembly.

In return, the state government would provide Bersatu assemblypersons with equal constituency allocations, among other benefits.

Bersatu supreme council member Dr Afif Bahardin said the party also wanted its assemblypersons to be involved in state decision-making, including by being allowed to attend government meetings.

The proposed pact comes amid strained ties between Harapan and BN, which are partners in both the federal and Selangor governments. Bersatu has also fallen out with PAS, which now leads the opposition coalition.

Amirudin’s administration currently has the support of 35 of the state assembly’s 56 members: 32 from Harapan, two from BN, and one independent.

Bersatu holds 11 opposition seats, while PAS has 10.