Bersatu has pinned the blame for Perikatan Nasional’s deregistration squarely on PAS, accusing the Islamist party of running the coalition afoul of the law and its own constitution.

This follows the Registrar of Societies' decision today to deregister PN after finding the coalition’s response to its show-cause order unsatisfactory.

In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said the PAS-led PN leadership had sidelined the principles of good and transparent governance in denying Bersatu the right to attend, express its views and vote at the coalition’s supreme council meeting on July 16.

Warning that such actions could have serious consequences and destroy PN’s future, Azmin (above) said PAS and its allies should take responsibility for the deregistration rather than playing the victim.

"PAS and its allies are portraying themselves as victims of politics in an attempt to garner sympathy ahead of the Malacca state election.

"Stop the propaganda and excessive identity politics.

"The reality is that PAS has failed to manage an organisation founded on democratic principles and good governance, and has repeatedly betrayed its allies in the struggle. Indeed, disregarding the truth is a reprehensible act," he added.

Following the deregistration this morning, PN accused the government of abusing power and acting in bad faith, with its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan also questioning why the decision could not wait two days for the court hearing on PN's application to stay the deregistration order.

Hard to accept but Bersatu vindicated

Azmin said the ROS decision also vindicated Bersatu’s position that the explanations PAS provided over Bersatu's exclusion from the supreme council meeting were baseless.

READ MORE: ROS deregisters PN

He acknowledged, however, that the decision was difficult for Bersatu to accept, given that the party was a PN founding member and had helped lay the foundations for the coalition’s political struggle.

Nevertheless, he said Bersatu accepted that PN must fulfil its responsibilities in accordance with its constitution and the law.

"Bersatu will study the full ROS decision and discuss the next steps at the party supreme council meeting.

"These steps will aim to rebuild public confidence in a coalition of moderate political parties that champions values-based politics and develops a new vision for a prosperous Malaysia that benefits all Malaysians," Azmin added.

On Sept 22, Takiyuddin confirmed that the coalition received a show-cause notice from the ROS, warning the coalition of imminent deregistration, which he described as politically motivated. It received a separate notice the following day ordering it to cease activities using the coalition’s name.



