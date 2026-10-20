Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain is expected to face court charges tomorrow for allegedly hurting two police personnel at KLIA on Sept 28.

Confirming the matter with the media today, Shuhaily, a former director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), implied that his charging is linked to his work to enhance security at the country’s gateways.

“As I have said before, there is a price to pay for changes to improve Malaysia’s borders, and that price is me.

“Tomorrow, I am ready to face the country’s legal process. I accept and respect whatever decision is made, and I will attend court,” The Star quoted him as saying when contacted today.

He further thanked Malaysians who have continuously supported his efforts in carrying out his duties.

READ MORE: Too busy with border agency duties, Shuhaily turns down FAM integrity post

Earlier today, it was reported that Shuhaily will be charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court tomorrow under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to two police officers.

A screengrab of a video clip of the altercation being shared on social media

A clip of the alleged altercation made the rounds on social media, with a man resembling Shuhaily appearing to berate the two individuals, one of whom Shuhaily supposedly grabbed by the ears.

The two police personnel were said to be travel control officers at KLIA Terminal 1 at the time of the incident.

Following the video’s circulation online, Shuhaily questioned the motive behind the spread of the CCTV recording, noting that MCBA had also filed its own police report urging police to probe whether it was an effort to tarnish the agency’s name and his reputation.

On Oct 17, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Attorney-General's Chambers had requested further improvements to the case’s investigation papers, which were initially received by the AGC on Oct 6.