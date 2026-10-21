A parliamentary special select committee (PSSC) has asked the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to refine issues raised by the Conference of Rulers on the proposed separation of the attorney-general and public prosecutor roles, and resubmit them to the committee within two weeks.

In a statement today, the PSSC on the Constitutional Amendment on the Separation of the Roles of the Attorney-General and the Public Prosecutor said the issues must be examined thoroughly, taking into account the Conference of Rulers’ views and considerations, in keeping with the principles of constitutional monarchy and the supremacy of the Federal Constitution.

The committee said it noted discussions at its meeting today on the proposed Constitution (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2026, which was presented for information at the pre-meeting session of the 273rd Conference of Rulers on Oct 13.

The Bill was also discussed at the full Conference of Rulers meeting on Oct 14 and 15.

“The PSSC remains committed to ensuring that the reform to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor is carried out carefully, in an orderly and prudent manner, to strengthen the independence of the prosecution institution, enhance accountability, and preserve confidence,” it said.

- Bernama