Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg is expected to announce the dissolution of the Sarawak legislative assembly this afternoon, paving the way for a state election.

According to a media invitation issued by the Premier's Office, a special press conference is scheduled for 3.30pm at the Satria Pertiwi Complex in Kuching.

Speculation over the assembly's dissolution has intensified in recent days amid expectations of an imminent state election.

The assembly held its final sitting of the current term last Wednesday, during which the Sarawak Budget 2027 was passed.

The current term of the 82-seat assembly is due to expire in February 2027.

In the Sarawak state election held on Dec 18, 2021, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, led by Abang Johari, secured a landslide victory, winning 76 of the 82 seats contested.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu won four seats, while DAP secured two.

- Bernama



