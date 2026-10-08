The Sarawak state legislative assembly is expected to be dissolved in November, possibly two weeks after the state’s Budget 2027 is passed.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the budget would be tabled at the upcoming state assembly sitting.

He said the Sarawak government would also not allow the assembly’s term to expire automatically when the state government’s mandate ends in February 2027.

"Rarely would a menteri besar, chief minister or, in Sarawak's context, the premier, allow the state assembly to dissolve automatically, as they would usually seek its dissolution.

"So, when we look at the situation now, it is already October... and there are only a few months left (until the term ends). We have to have the election soon.

"The date (for the dissolution) may be anytime in November, whether after the Sarawak budget or perhaps two weeks after that,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Women of Tomorrow (Swot) 2026 programme in Kuching yesterday.

According to media reports, the Sarawak state legislative assembly will sit from Oct 12 to 21.

- Bernama