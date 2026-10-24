The end of the school year is approaching, and many kids have already sat through their year-end assessments and exams.

It means that for many, Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) won't be a big issue for the rest of the year even if schools close down again before the year-end holidays.

But that just marks the end of the problem for this year. Climate change is still happening and extreme weather will make a return next year as will school closures, be it due to extreme heat or another prolonged haze season.

When that happens, it not only disrupts students' learning, but also place working parents in a dilemma as they balance job demands, childcare, and the need to ensure their children's education does not fall behind.

For mothers like Fatin Aimi Shukor, balancing responsibilities to their children and employers is no simple matter.

“For my child under 12, I have to provide full guidance, whereas given my working condition, the time I can spend is very little in the evening and I can only focus on the weekends.

“However, many assigned tasks have already fallen behind,” she told Malaysiakini.

Among the main challenges faced by parents when schools close abruptly is the lack of devices to enable children to participate in online learning, especially for families with several school-going children.

Fatin, 37, said her three children had to take turns using her mobile phone to complete their assignments because they do not have enough devices.

In addition, her family does not have Wi-Fi facilities at home and relies solely on phone hotspots, which sometimes have slow connections that leave children bored while waiting to finish their assignments.

“At home, I don't provide Wi-Fi facilities. We just use a hotspot, and there are times when network coverage is too slow with long loading times, to the point where even the kids get bored waiting to complete the assignments given by their teachers,” she said.

Affecting low-income families

The same challenge was faced by two other parents contacted by Malaysiakini, while better-off parents were cognisant that this is an issue for others.

For the deputy director of the Malaysian Institute for Inclusive Development and Advancement (Minda) at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Anuar Ahmad, the lack of devices and internet access for low-income families is something the government needs to address to ensure the success of PdPR.

Anuar Ahmad

“There are still many who do not have gadgets or devices, and there are still many areas in our country - in the interior and somewhat remote rural areas - that indeed do not have good access.

“When we speak of access, it isn't just about connectivity. Sometimes, even if connectivity exists, if it is too slow, it cannot be used by our children for PdPR learning purposes,” he said.

However, the challenges faced by families in ensuring children can learn through PdPR are not limited to amenities like devices and internet.

Sudden school closures also make it difficult for parents to balance work demands with the responsibilities of monitoring learning and caring for children.

Balancing work and PdPR

For Fadzilawati Ibrahim, 40, problems arise when parents need to arrange work leave or secure a babysitter at short notice following a school closure announcement.

“Sometimes, in the afternoon, schools are open, but at night, a statement is issued saying schools are closed.

“If a school closes suddenly, it's really difficult to arrange leave or a babysitter. If it's announced early, there's no problem because we can make arrangements,” she said.

Parents who are unable to take leave or secure alternative care may be forced to bring their children to the workplace.

For some parents, such as an entrepreneur who wished to be only known as Esther, children being present together at the office is not a problem.

“I work too. But (when school is closed), the kids will be together with me at the office, and they will sit in a corner to do online classes, then I will do my work.

“They don't disturb me. So, I feel it's okay,” she said.

The 40-year-old woman said her family faced no issues following online learning because her children have been accustomed to using Google Classroom since the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the transition from face-to-face learning to online could be done easily, while her children could follow the activities provided by teachers without affecting her work.

However, not all parents work in environments conducive to children attending PdPR classes.

Among those who have faced such problems is Shariffah Nurhidayah Syed Abu Samah, 39, who said she feels her children are not as welcome at the workplace.

“Children will sometimes talk or make noise, so I personally feel apologetic and worried if any colleagues feel uncomfortable,” she said.

In any situation, Shariffah said it was difficult to divide time between monitoring online classes and ensuring children complete exercises according to the daily schedule.

“During PdPR, children have to follow classes or do exercises online according to daily subjects.

“So, it really is quite hard to split time between work and monitoring the child's learning, especially if parents have to work as usual,” she said.

Focus affected

When parents are forced to divide their attention between work and their children, the children's focus during PdPR classes is also affected.

Palani Nair, 41, said this issue is more pronounced for children who are still in primary school.

“Online classes for secondary school kids are okay because they know they have to study, but for primary school kids, they play around a bit more, so their mother has to monitor them constantly and can't leave them to study alone,” said Palani, who is an executive at a private company.

These focus issues become more pronounced if parents have to leave the house for work matters, as experienced by Saiful Hamdi Saad, 41.

“For me, when children have to undergo PdPR, it is very difficult for them to focus because many other things are capturing their attention, especially when there is no supervision from parents who have to go out to work all day.

“There is more playing than studying,” he said.

Commenting on this, Anuar said PdPR was less effective for Year One to Year Three students who are still mastering basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills and require face-to-face interaction with teachers.

“Many studies confirm that online learning for seven-, eight-, and nine-year-old students is not very effective. It can be implemented, but it is not effective,” he said.

As an alternative for primary school students, Anuar suggested that Year One to Year Three students be allowed to continue face-to-face learning in suitable enclosed spaces at school, if conditions permit.

He said libraries, computer rooms, laboratories, halls, or suraus with appropriate ventilation and facilities could be considered to enable students to continue learning alongside teachers.

For secondary school students, however, he views PdPR as more practical because they are better able to manage self-directed learning.

Ministry must prepare clear guidelines

Anuar also urged the Education Ministry to prepare clear guidelines on teaching methods, effective pedagogy, and the division of responsibilities among schools, parents, and relevant agencies when schools are forced to close due to disasters.

“The implementation of PdPR cannot happen spontaneously. It must have clear guidelines.

“We must have a method; otherwise, the time children spend at home without learning well through PdPR will waste their learning time,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior lecturer at Universiti Putra Malaysia's (UPM) educational studies faculties, Wan Marzuki Wan Jaafar, said the implementation of PdPR requires a flexible teaching approach, including the use of offline learning materials and self-directed assignments according to students' capabilities.

He said learning effectiveness should not be evaluated solely based on students' online attendance, but should also take into account their level of engagement, understanding, and achievement.

“Schools must have a clear preparedness plan so that the transition from face-to-face learning to PdPR can be carried out in an orderly manner and without overburdening teachers, students, or parents,” he said.

Malaysiakini had contacted the Education Ministry for comment on this issue, but has yet to receive a response.

Moving forward, extreme weather is likely to be the norm, be it extreme heat, haze, or floods - and not irregular events that can be tackled ad hoc.

This means that school closures to safeguard children will be a recurring issue, and making sure children get the education they need in such cases will need a holistic solution that requires not just parents, but the government and employers to do their part in shaping the country's future.