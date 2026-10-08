Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has announced school closures in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Putrajaya, and Malacca after her ministry has lowered the threshold for closing educational institutions under its jurisdiction amid the worsening haze.

This came just hours after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar urged for students’ health and safety to be prioritised when the API is between 150 and 180.

According to the new guidelines, all educational institutions under the Education Ministry in areas recording an Air Pollutant Index (API) above 180 or above 150 for three consecutive days must close to protect the safety and health of students and education personnel.

This is lower than the usual API threshold of 200 for closing schools, leading to Fadhlina's announcement.

Education director-general Azam Ahmad said affected schools and educational institutions must also implement home-based teaching and learning throughout the closure.

“For areas recording API readings above 150 continuously for three consecutive days, schools and educational institutions must be closed starting Monday, Oct 12, 2026.

“Schools and educational institutions under the Education Ministry that are affected are required to conduct teaching and learning from home,” he said in a statement today.

N Sembilan schools to close tomorrow

The Education Ministry statement does not list schools or areas affected by the new rule.

As of the latest readings at 8pm, however, there are three air monitoring stations recording API readings above 180, and none above 200. These are: Segamat (190), Seremban (189), and Nilai (184).

There are 31 air monitoring stations across Peninsular Malaysia with API readings between 150 and 180, except in Kelantan and Perlis.

Earlier, the king called for students’ safety and health to be prioritised amid the haze, advising schools in areas with high API readings to be closed.

“The Education Ministry must take this matter seriously.

“Appropriate measures must be taken by the ministry and relevant agencies to protect students, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses,” Bernama reported His Majesty as saying.

Support staff can also work from home

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said the decision was made after the king’s decree.

“Schools must ensure the continuity of students’ teaching and learning process through appropriate methods, taking into account the students’ capabilities, access and needs, as well as teachers’ preparedness,” it added.

Teachers and members of the support staff group can also work from home throughout the closure period, subject to the education minister’s consideration.

The Education Ministry said state education departments, district education offices, and educational institutions under the ministry must continuously monitor API readings and take appropriate action once the stipulated levels are reached.

“The Education Ministry will continue to monitor developments from time to time and constantly seek advice from the Health Ministry and relevant agencies to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of students and education personnel are protected,” it said.