Selangor PAS Youth has urged the state government to take immediate action regarding the alleged entry of thousands of live pigs into the state, claiming the activity contradicts the prior decrees of the Selangor sultan.

Selangor PAS Youth vice-chief Faizzuddin Zai stated that the issue has sparked widespread public concern and controversy.

"As we are all well aware, the sultan of Selangor clearly decreed that only imported pork meat is allowed to meet the demand of the non-Muslim community in the state.

"Therefore, reports regarding the large-scale entry of live pigs raise serious questions: Is this activity disregarding the sultan's decree?" Faizzuddin (above) said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that Port Klang Area Fishermen's Association chairperson Abdul Rahman Kachil claimed that approximately 800 live pigs have been brought in weekly from Kuching, Sarawak, since last July.

According to him, the pigs arrive at Port Klang every week by ship before being transported to a facility believed to be an abattoir.

Since July, an estimated 3,200 live pigs have been brought into Selangor each month, an activity that allegedly defies the Selangor ruler's directive.

On May 7, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah maintained his stance of withholding consent for any pig farming activities in any district across Selangor.

His Royal Highness further emphasised that the pig farming issue must be halted and finalised completely (a "full stop") to prevent public anxiety and to preserve peace and harmony among the people.

Environmental issues

In his statement, Faizzuddin also expressed grave concerns over the potential impact on public hygiene, health, and environmental sustainability in the areas surrounding the port.

He highlighted that the waters around Port Klang serve as the primary source of livelihood for local fisherfolk. If sewage and waste from the unloading process of the live pigs flow into the sea without strict oversight, it risks not only deteriorating water quality but also damaging the marine ecosystem and catches.

He urged local authorities and relevant agencies not to stand idly by and sacrifice the welfare of the public for the sake of commercial business interests.

"We demand a swift investigation and strict monitoring to ensure no party deliberately challenges or disobeys the decree of the Selangor sultan.

"Selangor PAS Youth warns the Selangor menteri besar that the state government must not take this issue lightly, nor should it protect those who commit treason against the ruler," he added.



