PARLIAMENT | Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri is open to reviewing a proposal to allow maternity leave to be shared between husbands and wives, giving couples room to manage the needs of mother and baby after childbirth.

Nancy (above) said the proposal, put forward by Rodziah Ismail (Harapan-Ampang), is good as it allows couples to spend more time with their families.

“Thank you, Yang Berhormat. We will look into the proposal. I hope those at the back (ministry officials) take note of this matter. It is a very good proposal.

“I strongly support when people talk about families being together,” she said during the winding-up session of the Supply Bill 2027 debate for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rodziah was of the view that the government needs to re-examine maternity leave benefits so that the duration can be shared between husbands and wives.

Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail

The PKR lawmaker said the facility could help couples manage specific situations after childbirth, including when the baby suffers from jaundice and requires additional care.

According to her, there are situations where a wife needs to use part of her leave duration to give the husband the opportunity to help care for the baby, while the paternity leave available to husbands is limited.

Therefore, she proposed that the government consider a mechanism for sharing the leave so that both parents have flexibility in caring for their child.

Currently, female employees in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan are entitled to a minimum of 98 days of maternity leave, compared to 60 days before amendments to the Employment Act 1955 came into force on Jan 1, 2023.

Male employees who meet the specified conditions are entitled to seven consecutive days of paid paternity leave under the same amendments.