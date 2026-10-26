Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who recently lost in a defamation suit filed by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, will appeal the High Court ruling.

Sinar Harian reported Akmal as saying that the decision was made after discussions with his legal team to determine the next course of action.

Akmal said this to reporters when met outside the Bukit Mertajam Court Complex today.

On Oct 19, Akmal was ordered to pay Kok RM300,000 in damages and legal costs, after the court ruled in her favour in a defamation suit over a social media dispute concerning the government’s halal certification requirement for businesses.

READ MORE: Teresa wins defamation suit against Akmal, awarded RM300k

Akmal was in court for proceedings in his flag gaffe case, in which he failed to set aside charges relating to a threat to public order. The case concerns an incident involving the Jalur Gemilang in Bertam, Penang, last year.

Sinar Harian reported that prosecutors informed the court today, during case management, that they rejected a request to drop the charges.

It also reported that Akmal’s lawyers would file a second appeal to the attorney-general.

The charge relates to a Facebook video posted on Aug 11, in which Akmal threatened to hold a protest if a Penang hardware shop owner, who was filmed displaying an upside-down Jalur Gemilang, was not prosecuted.

Enough money to pay

Sinar Harian reported that Akmal had also raised enough money to pay the damages after selling his motorcycle and tilapia fish for a combined RM180,000.

He said the proceeds, combined with his and his family’s savings, were enough to cover the payment.

“Praise be to God, my previous savings were insufficient. That is why I decided to sell the assets I had.

“The only two assets I could sell were my motorcycle and tilapia fish. Praise be to God, through determination and the help of the public, I managed to sell my motorcycle and tilapia fish for RM180,000,” he was quoted as saying.

The bike Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says he sold to help pay for his defamation damages

He also urged the public to stop donating to his account, as the money was no longer needed to pay the damages.

Akmal said public donations, which were previously reported to total RM173,000, had risen to almost RM185,000 as of this morning.

"I will not use the money for myself. I will use it to give the money back to those in need,” he said, adding that the money to pay the damages had been raised through the sale of his assets and his family’s savings.