Kelantan PAS Youth has suggested that Pakatan Harapan sit out the state election if it truly respects the words of Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki, who said that attempting to unseat a just government was forbidden (haram) in Islam.

Never mind that Harapan, with or without the blessings of the ulama, has made little headway in the PAS stronghold, holding just one of the 45 seats in the Kelantan state assembly.

State PAS Youth chief Firdaus Nawi now argues the coalition should make an even smaller electoral footprint - by not contesting at all.

"If it is true that PMX (Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim) and Harapan take Sheikh Wazir's recommendation seriously, now is the time to translate that respect into tangible political action.

“Give room to the existing state government to continue governing without being challenged by candidates from Harapan itself,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Syeikh Wazir had defended Anwar's leadership, saying that attempting to topple a government which governs justly was haram.

The adviser to the Kelantan Association of Pondok Institutions likened such attempts to the conduct of the Khawarij, a group that opposed rulers during the early days of Islam.

Firdaus said the statement carried an important message for all political parties, particularly given the standing of ulama and pondok institutions in Kelantan society.

"Interestingly, the statement received a warm response from government supporters, including several influencers and supporters of PKR and Harapan.

"They were so enthusiastic in welcoming, praising, and supporting Sheikh Wazir's views. In this matter, we agree. We concur that the voice of the ulama should be respected and given a place in determining the direction of society.

"However, support cannot just stop at applause and praise. Support must be proven through action," he said.

Kelantan PAS Youth chief Mohd Firdaus Nawi

'Serambi Mekah'

Kelantan, widely regarded as a PAS fortress, has remained under the Islamist party's uninterrupted rule since 1990.

The state’s reputation as “Serambi Mekah” (Verandah of Mecca) is deeply rooted in its history as a centre of Islamic learning and Malay-Muslim scholarship.

For generations, the state has been home to a network of traditional pondok schools, where religious teachers and ulama commanded considerable respect and shaped not just the spiritual lives of their communities but also their social and cultural outlook.

Apart from Kelantan, PAS also controls Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis.



