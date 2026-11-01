The Immigration Department has yet to clarify whether it is investigating or has suspended any officers over alleged irregularities in the issuance of special passes in Kuala Lumpur, despite being alerted to the allegations nearly three months ago.

Instead, immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban today urged those with information or evidence of misconduct to lodge official reports rather than disclose their findings publicly, warning that such disclosures could jeopardise investigations.

His statement comes more than two weeks after Malaysiakini exposed a suspected syndicate exploiting the special pass facility to help Chinese nationals overstay their tourist visas.

However, Zakaria (above) did not mention Malaysiakini’s investigation or update the department’s earlier assurance that it was investigating the allegations.

READ MORE: White shirts, fast-track passes: Inside an alleged immigration racket

In his statement, Zakaria urged those with information or evidence to channel it directly to the Immigration Department or the MACC.

"Channelling information directly to the authorities is very important to ensure the confidentiality of the information and the integrity of the evidence are preserved.

"Publicly disclosing information on suspected illegal activities before it is passed to the authorities could cause those involved to stop their activities, change their modus operandi or destroy evidence, thereby hampering investigation and enforcement action," he said.

No compromise

Zakaria stressed that the department took allegations of special pass irregularities seriously and would not tolerate misconduct, abuse of power or breaches of integrity, regardless of an officer's rank or position.

He said 849 immigration officers faced disciplinary action between 2023 and October this year, including 73 dismissals.

Between January and October this year alone, 96 officers faced disciplinary action, including 18 dismissals.

"These statistics reflect the department's firmness in taking action against officers found to have breached discipline, regardless of rank or position," he said.

Zakaria also pledged to strengthen internal controls, procedural compliance and accountability within the department.

Evidence submitted before publication

Malaysiakini contacted the Kuala Lumpur Immigration office on Aug 10, following a week-long surveillance operation, and subsequently presented video and photographic evidence to a senior officer.

The department had more than two months to examine the allegations before the Oct 17 exposé was published, but its only response was that it was "still investigating".

The exposé detailed how a suspected syndicate allegedly exploited the special pass facility, intended for foreigners facing emergencies or exceptional circumstances, to help Chinese nationals remain in Malaysia beyond their permitted stay.

During surveillance at the Immigration Department's Federal Territory office in Jalan Duta, Malaysiakini observed local agents, or "runners", gathering groups of foreigners dressed in white at a restaurant within the Home Ministry's Federal Territory Complex before bringing them to immigration counters.

In some instances, agents allegedly posed as applicants without the passport holders being present, contrary to the department's standard operating procedures. The restaurant was not implicated in the alleged scheme.

The investigation also pointed to the suspected involvement of a senior immigration officer whose approval was believed to be crucial to the operation.

While the official fee for a special pass is RM20, an undercover Malaysiakini reporter was offered a package costing up to RM1,500 per passport.

Following publication, Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Hamsha Injau said the department's Integrity Division would investigate the allegations.

Malaysiakini also showed the video and photographic evidence to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission without surrendering the materials.