Former deputy communications and multimedia minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin died yesterday and was laid to rest at the Bayan Lepas Islamic Cemetery after Isyak prayers last night.

News of Zahidi's (above) passing was shared by former Perlis menteri besar Shahidan Kassim, who extended his condolences to the deceased’s family.

In a Facebook post, Shahidan, who is also Arau MP, said he was deeply saddened by his friend’s passing.

“It is with sadness that I inform you of the passing of the former Padang Besar MP, a man who had rendered invaluable service. His passing is a great loss to us all.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Throughout his life, he had dedicated himself to the people of Padang Besar. May Allah forgive all his sins, accept his good deeds and sacrifices, and place his soul among the righteous,” Shahidan said.

Earlier, a condolence poster announcing Zahidi’s death went viral on social media, accompanied by details of the funeral prayer and burial arrangements, which were held at Masjid Bayan Lepas.

The news was subsequently confirmed by the deceased’s younger brother, Zafruddin Zainul Abidin. Zafruddin said his elder brother died at about 5pm yesterday.

Zafruddin was reported saying that he had been informed of his brother’s deteriorating health since Wednesday and that Zahidi had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Penang.

He was believed to have been suffering from kidney failure and required dialysis.

Zahidi, 65, served as the Padang Besar MP for two terms after winning the seat in the 13th and 14th General Elections.

He held several key positions in national politics and administration, including deputy communications and multimedia minister under the Perikatan Nasional and BN administrations from March 2020 to November 2022.

In Perlis politics, he served as a state exco from 1999 to 2006 during Shahidan’s tenure as menteri besar.

He also served as the Beseri state assemblyperson from 1999 to 2008.

- Bernama