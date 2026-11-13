Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that his decision to bring former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's pardon application to the Pardons Board in 2023 was to ensure that every prisoner's constitutional right to submit an appeal was not denied.

He said that as prime minister, he did not want to be seen as blocking any individual's right to seek consideration from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through the Pardons Board, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution.

"As the leader of the nation, the prime minister, I could not bear to be seen as victimising anyone under our Constitution. Every prisoner has the right to submit an appeal to the king for consideration.

"If I had not allowed it, I would have denied him his right. What right? The right to be considered by the Pardons Board under the Agong. That is why I took that action," the Pakatan Harapan chairperson said when speaking at the Pesta Melaka Rumah Kita event at Taman Perdana Melaka last night.

Anwar said the move was not exclusive to Najib, as the government also allows other prisoners to submit pardon applications for consideration in accordance with the established process.

"Anyone who makes an appeal, we allow them all. If they have a medical letter, a letter from the Prison Department, and a letter for good behaviour, all of them are submitted," he said.

Commenting further on Najib's house arrest order, Anwar said he had expressed the view that the public might not yet be ready to accept such a decision, as the government is working to tackle corruption and did not want any perception to arise that could undermine those efforts.

However, he said the decision to grant house arrest was made on the king's compassion and consent after considering all factors, and the government abided by the decision.

He also explained that the attorney-general's action in seeking confirmation from the court on the house arrest issue was part of the necessary process, not in defiance of a royal decree.

At the same time, the prime minister said the debate over the issue should not distract young people from the principles of rejecting corruption and abuse of power, as well as the responsibility of championing the welfare of the people, particularly the low-income group.

- Bernama



