Kuala Lumpur, 21 October 2026 - Provident Group - an integrated wealth, financial and lifestyle solutions group serving individuals, families and businesses - has officially kicked off the second season of its collaboration with the Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC). The renewal was formalised at a private signing ceremony at Nobu Kuala Lumpur, graced by His Highness Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj, The Crown Prince of Selangor.

Following its establishment between Provident Fiduciaries Berhad and Selangor FC in the previous season, the partnership continues under the broader Provident Group identity. The renewed collaboration agreement was signed by Provident Fiduciaries Berhad on behalf of Provident Group.

The agreement was signed by Tan Sri Acryl Sani bin Abdullah Sani, Chairman of Provident Fiduciaries Berhad and Dr. Johan Kamal Hamidon, Chief Executive Officer of Selangor FC. Also present were Aladdin Mostafa, Chief Operating Officer of Selangor FC, and Dennis Chua Hock Beng, Executive Director of Provident Fiduciaries Berhad.

His Highness Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj, The Crown Prince of Selangor, alongside representatives from Provident Group and Selangor FC, exchanges mementos to mark the renewal of the strategic partnership for a second consecutive season.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Provident Group for a second consecutive season. Selangor FC believe that strong strategic partnerships are important in supporting the club’s long-term vision and ambitions. We value the trust Provident Group has placed in us, and look forward to building on this collaboration to create greater value for both parties as we continue to develop the club on and off the pitch,” said Dr. Johan Kamal Hamidon.

A renewed commitment to play the long game

A key element of the continuing collaboration is the Provident Lounge at Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (“MBPJ Stadium”), which provides a dedicated hospitality setting for corporate engagement, relationship-building and matchday experiences.

The Provident Lounge at MBPJ Stadium provides a dedicated hospitality space for Provident Group to host clients, engage business partners and connect with stakeholders during matchdays. With comfortable seating and glass windows overlooking the pitch, the lounge brings business and sport together, creating opportunities for meaningful engagement while supporting Selangor FC and its wider sporting community.

As part of the ongoing partnership, the lounge offers a tangible expression of how the collaboration extends beyond brand visibility. The space provides an environment for Provident Group to host clients, engage business partners and connect with stakeholders around the shared experience of football.

By bringing business and sport together, the Provident Lounge serves as a platform for fostering meaningful relationships while reinforcing Provident Group’s support for Selangor FC and its wider sporting community.

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