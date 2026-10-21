S'pore imports pigs from S'wak, RM742.5m export value since 2017 - DAP MP tells Wan Saiful
PARLIAMENT | Chow Yu Hui (Harapan-Raub) has questioned the rationale for shutting down pig farms nationwide when Singapore itself imports live pigs from Sarawak, with a total export value of RM742.5 million since 2017.
He said this in response to Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan's suggestion that the government close pig farms nationwide and emulate Singapore by importing pork...
PARLIAMENT | Chow Yu Hui (Harapan-Raub) has questioned the rationale for shutting down pig farms nationwide when Singapore itself imports live pigs from Sarawak, with a total export value of RM742.5 million since 2017.
He said this in response to Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan's suggestion that the government close pig farms nationwide and emulate Singapore by importing pork.
Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, the DAP lawmaker said the figures highlighted the economic value of Malaysia’s pig farming industry, arguing against replacing domestic production with imports from other countries.
In his debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2027, Chow (above) cited data from the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department, saying that 120,000 live pigs were exported to Singapore in 2024 alone, generating RM197.6 million in revenue.
The following year, 2,500 live pigs were exported weekly, he added.
"The honourable member (of the House) (Wan Saiful) wishes for us to emulate Singapore by importing pork, yet Singapore itself imports live pigs from Sarawak.
“If we were to close down all pig farms in Malaysia, including those in Sarawak, from where else would Singapore be able to import live pigs?" Chow asked.
On Monday, Wan Saiful said shutting down pig farms could provide benefits in terms of reducing pollution and protecting the welfare of a majority of the public, among others.
“Personally, I feel it would not be excessive for me to propose that the federal government consider whether it is appropriate for Malaysia to continue having large pig farms when pork supplies can be obtained through imports, as done in Singapore.
“In fact, imported pork may be cheaper than that farmed in Malaysia,” he added.
READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The battle over Selangor's pig farms
Undermining domestic production
Separately, Bekok assemblyperson Tan Chong slammed Wan Saiful's proposal, warning that shutting down pig farms would undermine domestic production and increase Malaysia's dependence on imported pork.
In a statement today, the MCA agriculture bureau chairperson said Malaysia's pork self-sufficiency rate stood at approximately 67.8 percent - with local production reaching 115,284 tonnes in 2025 against domestic demand of 213,928 tonnes.
"Weakening local production would increase import dependence and expose consumers to international supply disruptions, animal disease outbreaks and export restrictions.
"Wan Saiful’s argument that imported pork may be cheaper overlooks these long-term risks," he stressed.
Additionally, Tan said concerns over pollution could be handled through legal enforcement by authorities against the operators at fault.
"Problems involving individual farms do not justify penalising an entire industry," he added.
Bak Kut Teh taste good only when cook with fresh pork!
Why single out pork? Singapore imports 90% of its food. It has no commercial cattle or sheep farms, virtually all beef and lamb are imported.
Don't blame Wai Sailfu as himself is a Malay Muslim and don't consume pork, and he has zero knowledge about pork , how it's taste, price and market availability. Is not wise for someone with no knowledge to propose total closure of pig farming. If he proposed measures to counter the eradicate of massive corruption, he is smart and welcome move. Probably he is racist and jealous of the right the NM access to pork.
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