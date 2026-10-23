Some of Malaysia’s most beloved dishes share a common ingredient that rarely gets the credit it deserves.

From nasi lemak and rendang to traditional desserts, santan, or coconut milk, has long been part of the country’s food culture. It adds richness, texture and flavour, often making the difference between an ordinary dish and one that keeps people coming back for more.

Now, this humble kitchen staple is finding its way into the advertising spotlight.

With Kara's recent santan campaign already drawing attention to the everyday staple, Ipoh-based M&S Food is adding its own colourful, playful Malaysian twist to the conversation.

And rather than competing for attention, M&S Food's approach complements the wider conversation, giving santan itself greater recognition and a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Giving a familiar ingredient a fresh perspective

Think of nasi lemak without its fragrant coconut rice, rendang without its rich, creamy gravy, or cendol without that familiar santan finish.

Something would certainly be missing.

Despite its importance in Malaysian cooking, santan is often a supporting ingredient rather than the star. It works quietly in the background, bringing together flavours that generations of Malaysians have grown up enjoying.

Its familiarity also makes it an interesting subject for advertising. Almost every Malaysian understands its role in the kitchen, making it an ingredient that connects different food traditions, backgrounds and generations.

By bringing santan into the spotlight, the latest wave of advertising creativity offers a fresh way to appreciate something that has always been part of everyday life.

For M&S Food, the opportunity lies in taking an ingredient Malaysians already know and presenting it in a way that feels relevant, relatable and entertaining.

Keeping it simple with a touch of humour

Making an everyday product stand out is not always easy, particularly when consumers are already familiar with it.

M&S Food puts a playful spin on the word lebih as it joins the ongoing santan conversation.

Instead of relying on lengthy explanations or complicated messaging, the campaign draws on local humour to capture attention. The idea is simple enough to understand while tapping into a word and cultural reference that Malaysians readily recognise.

It also reflects how advertising can create interest without necessarily introducing a new product or changing how people perceive an ingredient entirely.

Sometimes, a familiar subject presented from a different angle is enough to get people talking.

In this case, santan provides common ground, while humour gives the campaign its personality.

Celebrating a homegrown identity

The campaign also offers a glimpse into M&S Food’s identity as a homegrown brand.

Based in Ipoh, the company’s name reflects its Malaysian roots, with M&S standing for Malaysia and Santan. Its latest creative draws on that connection, using an ingredient deeply embedded in local food culture to communicate with its audience.

Rather than claiming ownership of a staple that has long belonged in Malaysian kitchens, the campaign celebrates santan through a familiar local lens.

The approach is particularly relevant in a crowded advertising landscape, where brands are constantly looking for ways to stand out. By embracing humour and a shared cultural reference, M&S Food joins the conversation without losing sight of what makes the ingredient meaningful to its audience.

The digital billboard campaign runs from Oct 22 to 28 at selected locations across the Klang Valley, including the MRR2 Highway, Kota Damansara and Aeon Mall Metro Prima in Kepong.

For an ingredient that has spent generations bringing richness to Malaysian meals, a little recognition beyond the kitchen is a welcome change.

After all, santan has always played an important role in the dishes Malaysians love. This time, it gets to be part of the conversation, too.



