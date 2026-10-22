Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has denied China Press’ report that he has signed his resignation letter amid a leadership and administration crisis in the state.

“This is just political games, not true. I did not resign,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted on WhatsApp.

Earlier, the Chinese-language daily published an article titled “Ismail Lasim has signed resignation letter” concerning the Negeri Sembilan royal crisis, as speculation about a possible change of menteri besar by next week swirls.

The dispute, which began in April, saw customary territorial chieftains (undang) proclaiming the abdication of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar succeeding as state ruler.

Ismail’s role in the crisis has been controversial, as he initially claimed to have signed the proclamation removing Tuanku Muhriz under duress but later declared it valid along with his state executive council.

Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointment of the entire exco except Ismail on Sept 20 in response, decreeing the menteri besar to submit to him a new list of names, which has yet to be fulfilled.

A screen capture of a video showing Negeri Sembilan ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir giving Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim an earful on Oct 16

The state ruler was also recently seen on video giving Ismail a public dressing-down over his shifting allegiance in the royal and customary dispute.

'Who's their source?'

Lenggeng assemblyperson Asna Amin similarly denied the report to Malaysiakini and described it as mere gossip.

“The menteri besar said no such thing; this is gossip,” he said.

Ismail’s press secretary, Fasha Musthafa, also denied the report and questioned the newspaper's source of information.

“The menteri besar is working as usual today. Where did China Press get its source (for the report)? (This is) not true,” he told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Umno chairperson Jalaluddin Alias today emphasised that all parties should give space to the state leadership to resolve its own affairs.

The Jelebu MP made the statement in Dewan Rakyat when responding to Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid, who raised the matter in Parliament.

“Hulu Terengganu does not need to worry; this matter will be resolved. Let Negeri Sembilan settle its own affairs,” said Jalaluddin, who is also Pertang assemblyperson.