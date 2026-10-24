PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has refused to retract his controversial use of the word "munafik" (hypocrite) during a parliamentary debate, instead proposing mediation with Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to resolve the dispute.

The Kota Bharu MP said he had written to Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul, suggesting that the latter convene a meeting between him and Rayer to settle the matter amicably.

"I am not retracting it. Instead, I have written to the speaker proposing that he hold a mediation session, which would involve the speaker calling Jelutong MP RSN Rayer and I for a discussion to try to resolve the matter," he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Takiyuddin (above) spoke at a press conference after the Himpunan dan Munajat Penyatuan Ummah last night, which PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, also attended.

He said the letter was submitted and received by the speaker's office on Thursday, the deadline set for him to retract the remark.

RSN Rayer

"I am now awaiting the speaker's response on whether the proposed mediation session will proceed.

"If there is no mediation, I may be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee," he said.

Dispute over Anwar's promises

The controversy began on Monday (Oct 19), when Takiyuddin, during his debate on Budget 2027, cited a hadith describing the characteristics of a "munafik", including someone who repeatedly makes promises but fails to fulfil them.

His remarks came as he questioned Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's use of the Arabic word "waad", meaning promise, during the budget presentation.

Rayer immediately objected, arguing that Takiyuddin had effectively branded Anwar a hypocrite.

The objection sparked a heated exchange between government and opposition MPs, with Takiyuddin accusing Rayer of disrupting his allotted debate time.

Deputy speaker Alice Lau eventually instructed Rayer to submit a formal motion to the speaker's office for further consideration.

On Wednesday (Oct 21), Johari ordered Takiyuddin to retract the word by the following day after reviewing the official parliamentary proceedings (Hansard).

"After reading the Hansard, this is my decision.

"Although both (Rayer and Takiyuddin) are not in the House today, I am asking Kota Bharu to retract the word he used. I am giving him until tomorrow," Johari was quoted as saying by Bernama.

The speaker said Takiyuddin could comply with the directive either in the Dewan Rakyat or through a written explanation to his office.

Johari also ruled that Rayer could proceed with his motion if Takiyuddin failed to comply.