When people hear the term “waste management”, the first thing that often comes to mind is collection and disposal.

But for industries generating different types of waste, the process is far more complex.

Waste needs to be identified, segregated, handled, packaged, labelled, transported and directed to an appropriate treatment, recovery or disposal solution. For certain materials, specialised work may even be required at the customer's premises before the waste can be transported safely.

This is where Naza B Eco Services Sdn Bhd (Naza BES) focuses its role not simply on moving waste from one location to another, but on supporting customers throughout the waste management journey.

Focusing on the complete waste management journey

Naza BES's core focus is to provide customers with a coordinated and comprehensive approach to waste management.

As the exclusive sales, marketing and transportation management company supporting J&T Naza Alam Murni Sdn Bhd (JNA), Naza BES connects industrial customers with appropriate waste management solutions based on their waste characteristics and applicable requirements.

Through its collaboration with JNA and Amita Naza Sdn Bhd (ANSB), Naza BES is able to coordinate different waste management solutions, including treatment, recovery and final disposal.

This means customers do not have to view waste management as a series of disconnected activities. Instead, the focus is on creating a more coordinated journey:

Illustration 1: Comprehensive Waste Management provided by Naza BES

Each stage plays an important role in ensuring that waste is managed safely and responsibly.

Packaging as Part of the Solution

Packaging is an important part of Naza BES’s customer support, helping customers ensure scheduled and controlled waste is properly identified, packaged, labelled, documented and prepared for safe transportation and treatment.

By integrating packaging with its wider waste management services, Naza BES helps customers simplify coordination while maintaining compliance, safety and traceability from waste generation through to the appropriate licensed treatment or disposal facility.

Illustration 2: Safe Handling from Source to Final Disposal

Supporting customers for asbestos removal and packaging

One of Naza BES's important areas of focus is supporting customers at the point where waste is generated. Waste management does not begin when a lorry arrives to collect the waste. Proper handling starts much earlier.

Waste may need to be identified, segregated, packaged and labelled correctly before transportation. For certain specialised materials, additional work may also be required at the customer's premises.

A recent example was Naza BES's completion of an asbestos removal and packaging project for Pan Malaysia Cement Sdn Bhd (YTL Cement) at the Kanthan Plant in Chemor, Perak.

The project involved the removal, handling, packaging and labelling of asbestos-containing materials under controlled safety and environmental procedures.

Naza BES's personnel carried out the work using appropriate equipment and systematic procedures, with the objective of minimising exposure risks and preventing potential environmental contamination.

Illustration 3: From Dismantling to Final Disposal

The project demonstrates how Naza BES's role can begin before waste leaves the customer's premises. From planning and site assessment through to removal, packaging, labelling and preparation for transportation, the company can support customers in managing specialised waste requirements as part of an integrated solution.

For Naza BES, this is an important part of its focus: helping customers manage waste correctly from the source.

Expanding into Industrial Tank Cleaning Services

As part of its continuous business expansion, Naza BES is broadening its service capabilities to include industrial tank cleaning services, extending beyond the market to support a wider range of industrial sectors across Malaysia.

Tank cleaning is an important part of maintaining safe, efficient and environmentally responsible industrial operations. Tanks and vessels used in manufacturing, chemical processing, food production, utilities, logistics, marine operations and other industrial activities can accumulate sludge, residues, deposits and other materials over time.

Illustration 4: Industrial Tank Cleaning Process

These residues cannot simply be treated as ordinary waste. They need to be properly assessed, handled, removed and managed according to their characteristics and the applicable environmental, safety and regulatory requirements.

Through its new Tank Cleaning Services, Naza BES aims to support customers with the cleaning and removal of residues from industrial tanks and related equipment, providing a more coordinated solution from site preparation and cleaning through to waste handling, transportation and appropriate treatment or disposal.

The service is not limited to the oil and gas sector. Naza BES intends to support customers across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical, power and utilities, food and beverage, palm oil, pharmaceutical, marine, logistics, automotive and other industrial sectors where tank cleaning is required.

This expansion reflects Naza BES's broader approach to environmental services; addressing the waste and cleaning requirements at the source while helping customers manage the resulting waste through the appropriate treatment or disposal solution.

Building Long-Term Partnerships

Naza BES focuses on building long-term relationships by understanding customers’ changing environmental and waste management needs and providing connected solutions from specialised site services and tank cleaning to collection, transportation, treatment, recovery, disposal and compliance.

With a dedicated point of contact, customers can simplify the coordination of multiple waste streams while ensuring each waste is managed through the appropriate solution.

As Malaysian industries move towards stronger environmental and sustainability practices, Naza BES remains committed to supporting customers with safe, compliant, traceable and responsible waste management solutions.

Understand the waste. Provide the right support. Connect it to the right solution. Manage every step responsibly.

”Redefining Waste Solutions” — let Naza BES support your journey towards responsible waste management. Discover more at www.naza-bes.com .

Customers may also reach the respective Regional Offices directly at the following contact numbers:

Central (Kuala Lumpur & Selangor) – 012 669 2495

Southern Region (Negeri Sembilan & Melaka) – 011 1637 6356

Southern Region (Johor) – 012 669 0635

East Coast Region (Pahang, Terengganu & Kelantan) – 012 508 1053

Northern Region (Pulau Pinang, Kedah & Perlis) – 012 669 0635

Northern Region (Perak) – 012 508 1084

This content is provided by Naza B Eco Services Sdn Bhd (Naza BES)

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

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