Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has arrived at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence in Kuala Lumpur to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest, following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order earlier today.

The court ordered the arrangement with immediate effect after setting aside a previous order issued by the High Court Criminal Registry on Nov 6, paving the way for Najib's transfer from Kajang Prison.

Najib arrived at his residence at about 9.27pm in a Proton X70, escorted by a convoy of nine Prison Department vehicles. He was greeted by supporters chanting "Bossku" as he arrived.

The residence, which has been gazetted as a prison, was under heavy police guard, with access routes around the property closely monitored. Nearly 100 media practitioners had gathered there since early morning to monitor developments surrounding the former Umno president.

Under the order, Najib, 73, will serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

He must then return to Kajang Prison on Aug 24, 2028, to serve his separate sentence in the 1MDB case.

Najib's Langgak Duta residence

In reaching his decision, judge Aslam Zainuddin said he had reviewed the conditional pardon order, proof that Najib had paid his fine in full, the previous order, and other relevant documents.

Aslam subsequently set aside the Nov 6 release order, which provided for Najib's discharge upon payment of his fine, replacing it with an order implementing the house arrest provision under the conditional pardon.