Transport Minister Anthony Loke has resigned from the cabinet effective immediately as jailed former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak heads home to serve the remainder of his jail sentence.

In a statement, Loke, who is the DAP secretary-general, said the resignation is based on his principles and position on the matter and thanked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the trust given to him since December 2022.

"Following today's Kuala Lumpur High Court decision allowing Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest, and in line with the position I announced last Friday, my resignation as transport minister takes effect immediately," he said.

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