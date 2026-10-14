LETTER | The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) welcomes the latest clarification by Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad that the Health Ministry will recommend the absorption of contract pharmacy officers into permanent positions for consideration by the Finance Ministry and the cabinet.

MPS particularly welcomes the minister's clarification that permanent appointments for pharmacy and dental officers will be pursued through a new quota separate from the 9,000 permanent medical officer positions announced under Budget 2027, and that the proposal will be pursued within a reasonable timeframe.

This represents an encouraging and important development for contract pharmacists who have continued to serve Malaysia's public healthcare system while facing uncertainty over their long-term career pathways.

MPS also appreciates the minister's earlier assurance that his ministry is working with the Finance Ministry to expedite the absorption of contract pharmacists into permanent service.

As of July, 3,545 contract pharmacists remained in service with the Health Ministry, while a further 115 were on the reserve list or awaiting permanent appointment.

The latest clarification provides an important indication of the government's policy direction. The priority now is to translate this commitment into a clear, transparent and implementable pathway.

MPS, therefore, respectfully calls for further clarification on the following:

1. The number of permanent pharmacy positions that will be proposed under the new quota;

2. The expected timeline for approval and implementation, including when the proposal is expected to be considered by the Finance Ministry and the cabinet;

3. The cohorts and categories of contract pharmacists who will be eligible for permanent appointment;

4. The status of the 115 pharmacists currently on the reserve list or awaiting permanent appointment, including whether they will be accorded priority consideration;

5. The position of pharmacists who have previously completed or exhausted their contract tenure, but remain willing and eligible to continue serving in the public healthcare system; and

6. The appointment and selection mechanism, including whether permanent appointments will be implemented in phases and how service experience, seniority and workforce needs will be taken into consideration.

MPS recognises that the establishment of permanent positions requires coordination between the two ministries, the Public Services Department and other relevant agencies. We therefore appreciate the minister's commitment to bring this matter forward for consideration at the appropriate levels.

At the same time, the affected pharmacists require sufficient certainty to make informed decisions about their careers and continued service within the public healthcare system.

A commitment towards permanent appointment is an important first step. The profession now needs clarity on how many positions will be created, who will be considered, and when implementation will take place.

MPS believes that the long-term resolution of the contract pharmacist issue should also form part of a broader and sustainable pharmacy workforce strategy based on actual service requirements, workforce retention, career development and the evolving roles of pharmacists within Malaysia's healthcare system.

Through its Public Pharmacists Chapter, MPS will continue to consolidate feedback from affected pharmacists and advocate for fair, transparent and sustainable career pathways for pharmacists serving in the public sector. The chapter has been actively involved in MPS's continuing advocacy on public-sector workforce stability and contract pharmacist issues.

MPS stands ready to engage constructively with the Health Ministry and the relevant government agencies as the proposed permanent appointment mechanism is developed, and we encourage periodic updates to be provided to affected pharmacists as the proposal progresses.

We welcome the minister's latest assurance as a significant step in the right direction. The next milestone must be a defined quota, a transparent mechanism and a clear timeline towards permanent service.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.