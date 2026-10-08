PARLIAMENT | The Health Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to a 30 percent quota for further studies or specialisation being provided for medical officers (MO) serving in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad (above), stressed that his ministry will take steps to realise the matter.

"So, contrary to perceptions that opportunities to pursue further studies or specialisation are affected when they are in Sabah and Sarawak, I would like to make a brief announcement here.

"This is my commitment to uphold the dignity and appreciate the sacrifices of our MOs in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I’m pleased to inform this august house that I have directed my ministry to study and implement a dedicated 30 percent quota for specialist training for those serving in Sabah and Sarawak.

"For now, we have 1,650 places for the Federal Training Award (HLP). Roughly 30 percent, which is around 500 places, will be allocated specifically to those in Sabah and Sarawak," he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dzulkefly (Harapan-Kuala Selangor) said this in response to a question raised by Suhaizan Kaiat (Harapan-Pulai) regarding the failure of MOs to report for duty in Sabah and Sarawak, the causes, and the Health Ministry's measures to address it.

The question was raised after health portal CodeBlue reported last month that scores of MOs failed to report for duty for permanent positions across various government hospitals and clinics in Sabah and Sarawak.

Some even took to Threads to comment on the matter, with one netizen claiming that no MOs had reported for duty at Kanowit Hospital, leaving only three MOs managing the whole facility.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly also reported the latest status of permanent appointments for MOs, with 337 reporting for duty in Sarawak out of 527 offered - while in Sabah, 336 reported for duty out of 528 offered.

"Overall, the percentage of MOs reporting for duty in Sabah and Sarawak is 63 percent of the total placements offered.

"Although there is a slight improvement compared to 2025, when 42 percent of officers failed to report for duty, the rate this time has decreased by five percent. However, I'm not comfortable with the numbers that showed only a minor improvement.

"Among the reasons cited for declining the permanent appointment offers were being far from family and officers not being ready to relocate and serve in rural areas," he said.

Urban areas, career prospects

Dzulkefy added that other causes included officers being more interested in serving at health facilities in urban areas, holding the view that they would lack good career prospects if they served in rural and remote areas.

"In addition, officers wish to care for their parents and siblings, as well as stay close to their spouses.

“There are also officers with health issues, besides facing logistics, financial, and personal issues, as well as high relocation costs,” he added.

Despite the issues, Dzulkefly hinted that the solutions are being considered and urged all parties to be patient.

While the announcement will be made by the prime minister in the near future, the minister hoped that his intention to end the contract service will be realised soon.

"The matter has already been considered. Perhaps we need to be a little patient in waiting for the announcement.

“What is important for me to mention is how we have raised the relevant issues, including matters regarding the Regional Incentive Allowance (BIW) and so on.

"There is hope in the upcoming budget presentation. So, I think we need to be a little patient, especially regarding matters related to students. I note that we give priority to students from Sabah and Sarawak as well as the universities there," he added.