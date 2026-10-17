LETTER | The Malaysian Employers Federation urges employers to take proactive and practical measures to safeguard employees’ safety, health and welfare as haze conditions worsen, while ensuring that workplace activities are managed responsibly in accordance with prevailing occupational safety and health requirements.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, employers have a statutory duty to ensure, so far as is practicable, the safety, health and welfare of their employees at work. Haze-related risks should therefore be addressed through appropriate preventive measures, regular monitoring of air quality and timely adjustments to work arrangements.

MEF senior adviser for government, media and international engagement Syed Hussain Syed Husman said: “The worsening haze is a reminder that employees’ safety and health must remain a priority for every employer. Exposure to polluted air may affect workers’ well-being, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities and employees with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

“Employers should not wait until air quality deteriorates significantly before taking action. By monitoring the Air Pollutant Index (API), identifying employees who may be more vulnerable and implementing appropriate preventive measures, employers can reduce exposure risks and protect their workforce.”

MEF recommends that employers adopt the following practical measures according to workplace conditions, the nature of their operations and the prevailing API readings:

Monitor air quality and respond promptly

Employers should regularly monitor API readings through the Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) at https://eqms.doe.gov.my/APIMS/main. The readings should guide decisions on outdoor work, physically strenuous activities, protective equipment and other necessary operational adjustments.

Minimise exposure to outdoor haze

Where air quality deteriorates, employers should consider reducing or temporarily suspending outdoor activities involving strenuous physical exertion. At very unhealthy or hazardous API levels, work activities should be restricted further in accordance with the relevant risk assessment and applicable official guidance. Outdoor work should cease when the risks cannot be adequately controlled.

Improve indoor air quality

Employers should ensure that air-conditioning and ventilation systems are properly maintained, with suitable filtration systems serviced as necessary. Where appropriate, indoor air management measures should be implemented to minimise the entry of polluted outdoor air while maintaining adequate indoor air quality.

Provide suitable respiratory protection

Where exposure cannot be adequately avoided, employers should provide suitable respiratory protection based on the level of risk and the nature of the work. Properly selected and certified N95 respirators or equivalent protection may be appropriate for fine particulate exposure, subject to the applicable requirements and proper fit. Ordinary cloth masks and standard surgical masks should not be regarded as equivalent protection against fine airborne particles.

Protect employees who are more vulnerable

Employers should take appropriate steps to identify and support employees who may be more susceptible to the effects of haze, including those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, older employees and pregnant workers. Subject to operational requirements and individual circumstances, temporary reassignment to indoor duties or other reasonable work adjustments should be considered.

Exercise flexibility in work arrangements

Where practicable and suitable for the nature of the job, employers may consider flexible working arrangements or temporary remote work to reduce employees’ exposure to haze. Employers should also establish clear communication channels to inform employees of changing conditions, workplace precautions and procedures for reporting symptoms or health concerns.

Syed Hussain further emphasised that effective haze management requires a balanced approach that protects employees without overlooking the operational realities faced by businesses.

“Protecting employees and maintaining business continuity should not be viewed as competing objectives. Early intervention, sensible work adjustments and clear communication will help employers manage health risks while minimising unnecessary disruption to operations.

“MEF recognises that employers operate in different environments and that the risks faced by an office employee may differ considerably from those faced by a construction worker, security personnel or an employee performing outdoor maintenance. Measures should therefore be proportionate to the actual risks, taking into account the nature of the work, prevailing air quality and the feasibility of alternative arrangements.”

MEF encourages employers to conduct appropriate risk assessments, particularly for work involving construction, earthworks, heavy machinery, lifting operations, transportation and other activities where reduced visibility and haze exposure may create additional hazards.

Employees, in turn, should comply with workplace safety instructions, use the protective equipment provided, remain adequately hydrated and promptly inform their supervisors if they experience breathing difficulties, chest discomfort or other concerning symptoms. Employees experiencing acute symptoms should seek appropriate medical assessment.

MEF emphasises that employers should use the API Action Matrix as a practical reference when determining appropriate workplace safety and health measures based on prevailing air quality conditions.

Employers should refer to the relevant guidelines and official advisories issued by the Environment Department, the Occupational Safety and Health Department, and the Health Ministry when assessing haze-related risks and deciding on appropriate preventive measures, including whether outdoor work should be reduced, modified or suspended.

Employers should also ensure that any decision to continue, modify or suspend work is supported by an appropriate risk assessment and the necessary preventive measures.

“Ultimately, a safe and healthy workforce is essential to sustainable business operations. MEF encourages all employers to remain vigilant, act early and work closely with their employees to navigate the haze situation responsibly. The priority is to reduce preventable exposure, protect employees’ well-being and ensure that work resumes or continues only when the risks can be adequately managed,” Syed Hussain concluded.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

