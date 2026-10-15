The End-of-Academic-Session Assessment (Uasa), scheduled to take place next week, has been postponed due to the haze currently affecting the country.

In a statement today, the Education Ministry announced that this decision was made after taking into account the concerns of parents and guardians regarding the health and safety of their children specifically those required to attend school to sit for the assessment.

According to the ministry, as the Uasa is a school-based assessment, schools are granted the flexibility to reschedule the assessment dates.

"The new schedule will be communicated to parents and guardians," the statement read.

The ministry also acknowledged the dilemma faced by parents and guardians, who must balance their children's health with the need to ensure they do not miss the assessment.

"We understand the dilemma faced by parents. They wish to protect their children's health, yet are simultaneously concerned that absence from school might cause their children to miss the assessment," the statement noted.

The ministry emphasised that the health and safety of students remain the top priority, while also ensuring that the assessment process can be carried out in an orderly manner.

- Bernama