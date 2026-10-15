Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim defended the government’s handling of the worsening transboundary haze, insisting that Malaysia had done its utmost to engage Indonesia on the problem.

“We have done everything we can,” he briefly told reporters, according to Bernama.

Anwar was responding to allegations that Putrajaya had not been proactive enough in tackling the haze, which has pushed air pollution levels to unhealthy levels in several parts of the country.

Yesterday, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin criticised Malaysia for being “too soft” in its dealings with Indonesia, calling for a firmer stance.

However, in the latest episode of his “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, Khairy also acknowledged the need for diplomatic engagement to resolve the issue.

Anwar had also personally contacted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the worsening haze, adding that the Indonesian leader had agreed to take the necessary steps.

The recurring haze has long tested relations between Southeast Asian neighbours, with calls for stronger preventive measures and accountability continuing whenever smoke from Indonesian fires drifts across the region.

Transboundary Haze Act

On Tuesday, Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh told the Dewan Rakyat’s special chamber that the government had assessed the feasibility of enacting a Transboundary Haze Act.

He was responding to Dr Kelvin Yii (Harapan-Bandar Kuching), who called for the law to be introduced.

Syed Ibrahim (above) said the ministry had examined several aspects of the proposal, including evidentiary requirements, enforcement jurisdiction and the potential diplomatic implications for Malaysia’s relations with neighbouring countries.

The main obstacle, he said, was obtaining sufficient evidence to establish the source of pollution and identify those responsible.

Yii had also asked whether Malaysia was prepared to use its trade leverage against companies operating beyond its jurisdiction.

Syed Ibrahim said the ministry had yet to receive official confirmation from the Foreign Ministry and the Plantation and Commodities Ministry regarding Malaysian companies allegedly linked to fires in Indonesia.

He said most fires in Kalimantan were caused by farmers using burning as part of traditional practices, which he described as a much bigger cause than allegations involving companies.

However, if the allegations against Malaysian companies were substantiated, the government could consider summoning them and issuing a stern warning, he added.

Malaysia had previously mooted legislation to tackle transboundary haze in 2019, under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The proposed law would have enabled Malaysian companies to be prosecuted for haze-causing activities in other countries.

However, the Perikatan Nasional administration dropped the proposal after taking over in 2020, citing Singapore’s experience and legal feedback, including from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.