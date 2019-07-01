Ismail Sabri to remain opposition leader despite Zahid's return

Malaysiakini NEWS
Bera MP Ismail Sabri will remain the leader of the opposition despite Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's return to active duty as the Umno president.
"I have made the decision, and also received consensus from all opposition MPs, that Ismail's appointment as the opposition leader during my absence remains unchanged," he told journalists in the Parliament lobby this afternoon...
