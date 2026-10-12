Two MPs sue Malacca state govt over appointed reps motion
Two Malacca MPs have filed a lawsuit against the state government over the passing of the Malacca State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which allows the addition of up to seven appointed members of the state legislative assembly.
Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong filed the lawsuit as a voter in Malacca, while Alor Gajah MP Adly Zahari filed his in his capacity as the Bukit Katil assemblyperson at the time.
Two Malacca MPs have filed a lawsuit against the state government over the passing of the Malacca State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which allows the addition of up to seven appointed members of the state legislative assembly.
Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong filed the lawsuit as a voter in Malacca, while Alor Gajah MP Adly Zahari filed his in his capacity as the Bukit Katil assemblyperson at the time.
Khoo (above, third from right) said the lawsuit, filed on Oct 8, was initiated to challenge the enactment amendment motion, which is alleged to contradict the Federal Constitution.
“We hope the court will make a decision where we view the motion passed on July 14 as unconstitutional because it contradicts Article 71(4) of the Federal Constitution when read together with Section 4(1) Part I of the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and is therefore void and invalid under Article 4(1),” he said at a press conference in Malacca today.
Article 71(4) grants powers to Parliament to address the absence or inconsistency of essential provisions in a state constitution.
Section 4(1), Part I, Eighth Schedule stipulates that a state assembly shall consist of elected members, with the number determined by laws passed by the state legislature.
On July 14, Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh tabled the motion, which was supported by 23 assemblypersons, including three from the opposition. Five Pakatan Harapan representatives opposed the motion.
The Malacca state assembly was dissolved on Sept 23 to pave the way for the state election scheduled on Nov 14.
‘Not because of election’
Khoo said his side served the notice of suit to the state secretary and the state legal adviser, requesting the court to rule that the motion contradicts both the federal and state constitutions.
He also clarified that he filed the lawsuit after discovering that the bill had been officially gazetted via the state government's website, and that it had nothing to do with the upcoming state election.
“As soon as we saw the gazette published on their (state government) official website, we initiated this court action.
“It is not because the election is here that we decided to take this action. We had already decided that we want to take action to request the court to decide whether this contradicts the Federal Constitution or not,” the Malacca DAP chief said.
These DAP assemblyman are looking for cheap publicity. If they are dead against appointed assemblyman in Melaka why did they not object to Pahang state appointed assemblyman. They are a part of the Pahang state government and have partake in the appointed assemblyman issue. Besides Pahang, Sabah and Johor too have appointed assemblyman. Why no noise from DAP there. By objecting now they are filing the suit for cheap publicity and trying to show they are still relevant to Melaka voters hoping that the four Melaka DAP assemblyman will not be wiped out like Sabah. On that score what have DAP done on the corporate mafia issue, TBH case, the missing Pastor Raymond koh, Pastor Joshua helmy and Ruth sitepu, Amri Che Mat, Pamela Ling, Sabah corruption, Zetrix unpaid JPJ funds case among scores of public interest issues awaiting answers.
Lousy politicians have tarnished Melaka, a historical state with lots of cultural legacy.The selfish corrupted politicians can simply add appointed representatives to enhance power.The lawsuit is timely.
Wow, no need to vote and the wining Party can appoint EXTRA seven(7) additional members into Melaka State Assembly to ensure everything can pass easily. On July 14, Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh tabled the motion, that Laws of the Constitution of the State of Malacca (Amendment) Enactment 2026 Bill, which allows the addition of up to seven appointed members of the state legislative assembly. The motion of the bill was supported by 23 assemblypersons, including three from the opposition, On Oct 8 the bill had been officially gazetted via the state government's website. The Malacca state assembly was dissolved on Sept 23 to pave the way for the state election scheduled on Nov 14. Melaka folks, do vote wisely. There are so many of the Politicians being granted DNAAs since 2010 till July 2026 :- 1) Najib 2) Zahid - DNAA47 3) Nasharuddin Mat Isa - DNAA16 4) The late Bung Moktar Radin - DNAA 3 5) Teo Chee Kong - Sabah Water dept 6) Tun Musa Aman - Sabah Governor DNAA 46 and many more..... What do we Malaysians want ? Do we want a clean government or merely lips service only ?
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