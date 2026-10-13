Recognising femicide within Malaysia’s legal framework will require cooperation among several government agencies, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri.

Her remarks follow the Women’s Aid Organisation’s (WAO) call for the government to formally recognise gender-based killings, after a series of deaths involving women and girls nationwide.

Nancy said her ministry would first consult the relevant authorities on how such provisions could be incorporated into the country’s laws.

“From a legal standpoint, we need to consult with a few relevant parties such as the police, the Attorney-General's Chambers, and other legal divisions, to examine the matter first, before we can provide assistance.

“Our aim is indeed to help, but we do not wish to encroach upon the jurisdiction of other parties who are specifically tasked with handling these matters,” she told a press conference in Parliament today.

Femicide refers to the intentional killing of a woman or girl because of her gender. It is often linked to misogyny, gender inequality, or violence and abuse by an intimate partner or family member.

WAO's proposals

In a statement yesterday, WAO urged a more comprehensive response to femicide, including a systematic mechanism to record and analyse gender-related killings.

It also called for stronger protection against domestic violence and early intervention through school-based education.

The group’s call followed recent cases of violence against women, including the death of 16-year-old Irene Sofiya Khairool Faisal in Yong Peng, Johor.

Irene was found unconscious and covered in blood in a secondary school hall by her family and was later pronounced dead. A 16-year-old male suspect was subsequently remanded in connection with the case.

Women’s economic independence

Separately, Nancy said her ministry was continuing efforts to help women achieve financial independence and improve their livelihoods.

“We want to ensure that these women can be self-reliant, particularly in terms of finances. We want them to feel self-confident and able to continue their lives more comfortably,” she said.

Among the initiatives is Kasihnita, which provides legal, financial literacy, and psychosocial support to single mothers, and the Kirana initiative, which offers entrepreneurship training, equipment grants, and digital marketing guidance to women.

The government has also extended total maternity leave eligibility from 360 to 490 days, with a maximum of 98 days per birth.

Other measures include the RM200 million Sejahtera Madani Grant, which provides equipment and training to 40,000 recipients, particularly women, and RM20 million to upgrade childcare centres at government facilities.